GUR intercepted the radio broadcasting of North Korean soldiers during the battles in Kurshchyna — video

Ukrainian spies intercepted the conversation of the North Korean military. The broadcast was in Korean and took place in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

What the DPRK soldiers were talking about

As noted, on November 9, Ukrainian military intelligence officers intercepted the radio communications of North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine by Russia.

North Koreans stationed in the Kursk region to perform tasks broadcast in Korean, the HUR said. Share

According to intelligence services, in the conversation, the North Korean military first calls a "repairman" and then orders the group to return immediately.

What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers

According to Ukrainian intelligence, on October 27, 2024, on the Kursk-Voronezh highway, the police stopped a KamAZ with civilian license plates loaded by North Korean military personnel.

In addition, it is emphasized that the driver of the truck, who was traveling in the trailer of reinforcements from the DPRK, did not have a combat order.

From the new radio interception of the GUR, it becomes known that the staff members of the 810th separate brigade of marines of the Russian occupation army, to which the North Korean assistance from KamAZ was intended, are trying to find out whether they have a stopped truck on the balance sheet and why the driver does not have the proper papers.

It will be recalled that on October 18, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently undergoing training in the east of Russia. They will be ready to participate in hostilities against Ukraine from November 1.