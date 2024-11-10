GUR intercepted the radio broadcasting of North Korean soldiers during the battles in Kurshchyna — video

Ukrainian spies intercepted the conversation of the North Korean military. The broadcast was in Korean and took place in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian spies intercepted radio conversations of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna, which indicates their involvement in military operations against Ukraine.
- Information about the movement of North Korean troops and their preparation for hostilities in the east of Russia is provided in a new radio intercept of the GUR.
- According to the intelligence service, North Korean infantrymen have been preparing to participate in military operations against Ukraine since the beginning of November.
- The head of Ukrainian intelligence reported the presence of 11,000 North Korean troops who are preparing for action in the east of Russia.
What the DPRK soldiers were talking about
As noted, on November 9, Ukrainian military intelligence officers intercepted the radio communications of North Korean soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine by Russia.
According to intelligence services, in the conversation, the North Korean military first calls a "repairman" and then orders the group to return immediately.
What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers
According to Ukrainian intelligence, on October 27, 2024, on the Kursk-Voronezh highway, the police stopped a KamAZ with civilian license plates loaded by North Korean military personnel.
In addition, it is emphasized that the driver of the truck, who was traveling in the trailer of reinforcements from the DPRK, did not have a combat order.
From the new radio interception of the GUR, it becomes known that the staff members of the 810th separate brigade of marines of the Russian occupation army, to which the North Korean assistance from KamAZ was intended, are trying to find out whether they have a stopped truck on the balance sheet and why the driver does not have the proper papers.
It will be recalled that on October 18, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are currently undergoing training in the east of Russia. They will be ready to participate in hostilities against Ukraine from November 1.
On October 23, official Seoul warned that North Korea had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.
