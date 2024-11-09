The Pokrovsky and Kurakhivsky directions remain the hottest at the front

Since the beginning of the day on November 9, there have been 108 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army at the front. The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Actual situation at the front on November 9

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 09/11/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, a number of settlements in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy fired artillery at Pavlivka, Volfyny, Velyka Pisarivka, Zhuravka, Bezsalivka, Ugroida and Leonivka; Myropyllya was under air strikes.

According to available information, the Russian occupiers have carried out nine airstrikes on Kurshchyna today, shooting down 15 anti-aircraft missiles. Ukrainian soldiers are also repelling enemy attacks in this direction, of which there are already 13 today.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozovoy during the day. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing. In total, four clashes were recorded in the direction. Enemy aviation struck Kupiansk with five guided aerial bombs.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 14 in the Lyman direction. Fighting took place near Grekivka, Nevsky, Torsky, and Bilogorivka. Four clashes are ongoing. Enemy bomber aircraft struck the Terni and Yampolivka districts.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy advanced near Verkhnokamyansk, carried out airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in the Siversk area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled the attack of the occupiers in the Bila Hora area. The enemy continues to destroy Chasiv Yar with airstrikes, for today it has already dropped nine anti-aircraft missiles and struck with unguided air missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked six times in the area of Toretsk, Dilyivka, Shcherbinivka, and Nelipivka. Four attacks have been repulsed, two battles are still going on. The enemy dropped two anti-aircraft guns on Kostyantynivka.

High activity of the enemy is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity started here 28 times today. Fighting is currently ongoing in the Promenya area.

The tense situation remains in the Kurakhiv direction. Sixteen assaults were repulsed near Illinka, Novoselidivka, Novodmytrivka, Maksimilianivka, Dalnyi, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, and seventeen battles are currently underway.

In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor is trying to attack the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Bogoyavlenka, Trudovoy and Maksimivka.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 9, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 09.11.24 approximately amounted to: