General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

In total, 77 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on April 7.
Current situation on the front on April 7
Operational information as of 16:00 04/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once today near Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times — near Nadiya and towards Novoplatonivka, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and Novy. Six clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Kurdyumivka area. Our defenders have successfully stopped two clashes near Chasovy Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Dachny, Shcherbinivka, and Toretsk. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, as well as in the Kotlyarivka and Sergiivka directions. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 25 attacks, five clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, our soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Konstantinopol and Skudne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the invaders launched airstrikes on Voskresenka, Zeleny Pole, Novopol, Malynivka, and Hulyaipil.
Our troops stopped three enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction near the settlement of Maly Shcherbaki.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kharkiv, Siversky, and Prydniprovsky directions .
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled six Russian attacks, and three more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched three air strikes, dropped three guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 162 artillery shells.
