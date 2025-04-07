General Staff: there have been over 70 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 04/07/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders once today near Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 13 times — near Nadiya and towards Novoplatonivka, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, and Novy. Six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Kurdyumivka area. Our defenders have successfully stopped two clashes near Chasovy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times near Dachny, Shcherbinivka, and Toretsk. One clash is still ongoing.