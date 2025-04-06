The General Staff of the AFU reports on the worsening situation at the front

Over the past 24 hours, 178 combat clashes have occurred, indicating that the Russian army has again begun to increase pressure on Ukrainian defenders, increasing the number of attacks and assaults compared to previous days.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 6, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/06/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 923670 (+1330) people,

tanks — 10,554 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles — 21,972 (+20) units,

artillery systems — 25,786 (+56) units,

MLRS — 1354 (+4) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,846 (+68) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,050 (+96) units,

special equipment — 3789 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1138th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

The Russian occupiers carried out 99 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, including dropping 163 KABs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about 5,449 attacks, 123 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,237 kamikaze drones for attacks.