The General Staff of the AFU reports on the worsening situation at the front
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, 178 combat clashes have occurred, indicating that the Russian army has again begun to increase pressure on Ukrainian defenders, increasing the number of attacks and assaults compared to previous days.

Points of attention

  • The conflict enters its 1138th day with continuous airstrikes, shelling, and drone attacks by the Russian occupiers on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine have been actively responding to enemy attacks, striking enemy concentrations and air defenses to defend their territories.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/06/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 923670 (+1330) people,

  • tanks — 10,554 (+13) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,972 (+20) units,

  • artillery systems — 25,786 (+56) units,

  • MLRS — 1354 (+4) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 31,846 (+68) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 43,050 (+96) units,

  • special equipment — 3789 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1138th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.

The Russian occupiers carried out 99 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, including dropping 163 KABs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out about 5,449 attacks, 123 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,237 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Yesterday, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck twelve areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as enemy air defenses.

