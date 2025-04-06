Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistics — photos and videos of the consequences

On the morning of April 6, Russian invaders launched a ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, causing massive fires. According to the latest reports, three people were injured.

What is known about the new Russian attack on Kyiv?

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service, the elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike in Darnytsia, Obolonsky, and Solomyansky districts is currently underway.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Darnytsia district.

In addition, the destruction of the building and the burning of three cars parked nearby were recorded. The fire was brought under control.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a furniture shop at one address, spreading to another warehouse building. At another, floors 3, 4, and 5 of a 5-story business center were partially destroyed.

In the Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out in an open area with separate outbreaks and the facade of a warehouse building caught fire.

As the State Emergency Service notes, the fire there has also already been extinguished.