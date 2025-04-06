Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistics — photos and videos of the consequences
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistics — photos and videos of the consequences

What is known about the new Russian attack on Kyiv?
Читати українською
Source:  State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv

On the morning of April 6, Russian invaders launched a ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, causing massive fires. According to the latest reports, three people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Three individuals were injured in the attack, with two hospitalized for treatment.
  • Stay updated on the developing situation in Kyiv following the recent Russian aggression, and witness the efforts to restore normalcy amidst the destruction.

What is known about the new Russian attack on Kyiv?

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service, the elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike in Darnytsia, Obolonsky, and Solomyansky districts is currently underway.

A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Darnytsia district.

In addition, the destruction of the building and the burning of three cars parked nearby were recorded. The fire was brought under control.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a furniture shop at one address, spreading to another warehouse building. At another, floors 3, 4, and 5 of a 5-story business center were partially destroyed.

In the Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out in an open area with separate outbreaks and the facade of a warehouse building caught fire.

As the State Emergency Service notes, the fire there has also already been extinguished.

According to the latest data, 3 people were injured in the new Russian attack, two of whom are hospitalized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Maloney voiced her own proposal for protecting Ukraine
What does Meloni offer?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Time will work for Ukraine. Putin may incur Trump's wrath
Putin can outdo himself
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What a "sustainable peace" for Ukraine should look like — NATO Secretary General's explanation
Rutte voiced his vision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?