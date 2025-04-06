Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistics — photos and videos of the consequences

On the morning of April 6, Russian invaders launched a ballistic missile strike on the Ukrainian capital, causing massive fires. According to the latest reports, three people were injured.
Points of attention
- Three individuals were injured in the attack, with two hospitalized for treatment.
- Stay updated on the developing situation in Kyiv following the recent Russian aggression, and witness the efforts to restore normalcy amidst the destruction.
What is known about the new Russian attack on Kyiv?
According to the press service of the State Emergency Service, the elimination of the consequences of the enemy strike in Darnytsia, Obolonsky, and Solomyansky districts is currently underway.
A fire broke out in a non-residential building in the Darnytsia district.
In addition, the destruction of the building and the burning of three cars parked nearby were recorded. The fire was brought under control.
In the Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out in an open area with separate outbreaks and the facade of a warehouse building caught fire.
As the State Emergency Service notes, the fire there has also already been extinguished.
According to the latest data, 3 people were injured in the new Russian attack, two of whom are hospitalized.
