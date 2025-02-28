Ukrainian soldiers stopped the breakthrough of the Russian army into the Sumy region

On February 25, Russian invaders attempted to break into the Sumy region by launching an assault on one of the border sections, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to stop the enemy. Despite this, the Russian army has not given up its attempts yet.

Ukrainian defenders thwarted Russian breakthrough into Sumy region

This information was officially confirmed by the General Staff spokesman, Major Dmytro Lykhovii.

According to him, the enemy launched an assault a few days ago in the area of the settlement of Novenke in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia.

On February 25, the enemy stormed this section of the border with forces of up to two mechanized detachments, crossed the state border of Ukraine, but was blocked and pushed back to the territory of the Russian Federation, — emphasized Lykhovoi.

What is important to understand is that Russian soldiers are still trying to break through the border, and the enemy's assaults are not stopping. This time, the enemy has started throwing infantry groups into the battle.

Despite this, Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to prevent the Russians from cutting off Ukrainian logistics. Fighting in this area continues.

The Deep State project team points out that this area is currently a "gray area."