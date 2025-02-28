On the night of February 28, Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck a thermobaric ammunition storage facility of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces have been actively engaging in combat, with missile troops and artillery striking enemy targets including personnel concentration areas, air defense systems, and artillery systems.
- The strategic success of the operation underscores the determination and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in defending their territory against Russian aggression.
What is known about the new successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?
The details of the strike were revealed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The attack was carried out on a Russian occupier compound in the Selidove district of Donetsk region.
Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers attacked 3 more important facilities of the Russian army.
Ukrainian soldiers also published a video showing the results of their work:
It is also worth noting that over the past 24 hours, 128 clashes occurred on the front.
