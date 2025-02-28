Defense forces destroy Russian army ammunition depot

On the night of February 28, Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck a thermobaric ammunition storage facility of the Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

What is known about the new successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?

The details of the strike were revealed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was carried out on a Russian occupier compound in the Selidove district of Donetsk region.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers attacked 3 more important facilities of the Russian army.

In particular, the Ilsk Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Krai, RF), which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. The results of the defeat are being clarified. What will happen next... Glory to Ukraine! — the statement of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads. Share

Ukrainian soldiers also published a video showing the results of their work:

It is also worth noting that over the past 24 hours, 128 clashes occurred on the front.