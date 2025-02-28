Watch: DIU hits forward command post of Russian army
Ukraine
Watch: DIU hits forward command post of Russian army

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU reports on the results of its work
Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully attacked another forward command post of the Russian invaders. This happened on February 26, 2025 at around 10:00 PM in the area of the settlement of Ivanivka, in the Kherson region.

  • The total combat losses of the Russian army from February 24, 2022, to February 28, 2025, included personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, UAVs, automotive equipment, and special equipment.
  • The struggle against the Russian invasion continues as Ukrainian forces persist in defending their country. Glory to Ukraine!

On February 26, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m., a forward command post of the Russian occupiers, the 14th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, was successfully hit near the settlement of Ivanivka, Kherson region, the press service of Ukrainian intelligence reports.

What is important to understand is that the successful attack was organized by intelligence officers from the Department of Active Operations of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

They struck a powerful blow at enemy forces with an explosive drop from a drone.

The struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — the GUR emphasizes.

Losses of the Russian army as of February 28, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/28/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 874,560 (+1,060) people,

  • tanks — 10,222 (+13) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 21,234 (+17) units,

  • artillery systems — 23,847 (+54) units,

  • MLRS — 1,303 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27,274 (+172) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 38,994 (+126) units,

  • special equipment — 3,763 (+4) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

