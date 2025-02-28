The introduction of troops into Ukraine. Britain announced the final decision

British leader Keir Starmer has officially confirmed that his country is ready to deploy its troops to the territory of Ukraine, as well as to send aircraft into the sky as part of securing a future peace agreement.
Points of attention
- The UK is set to increase military assistance to Ukraine significantly, as preparations for a key meeting on March 2 in London are underway.
- The international community is urged to support efforts for peace in Ukraine, as Britain stands firm on its commitment to enhance military support like never before.
Britain is ready to join in ensuring peace in Ukraine
The Prime Minister announced his final decision after meeting with US leader Donald Trump at the White House:
The politician also drew attention to the fact that 18 countries are already joining the peace negotiations process and a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
According to the British leader, a meeting with them will take place in London on March 2 to discuss further steps on this path.
In addition, Keir Starmer warned the international community that a peace that "rewards the aggressor" cannot be achieved.
Against this backdrop, the British Prime Minister made it clear that his country is determined to increase its military assistance to Ukraine "like never before."
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-