British leader Keir Starmer has officially confirmed that his country is ready to deploy its troops to the territory of Ukraine, as well as to send aircraft into the sky as part of securing a future peace agreement.

Britain is ready to join in ensuring peace in Ukraine

The Prime Minister announced his final decision after meeting with US leader Donald Trump at the White House:

I am working closely with European leaders and I am making it clear that the UK is prepared to send ground troops and put planes in the air to support the deal, working alongside our allies, because that is the only way for peace to last. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

The politician also drew attention to the fact that 18 countries are already joining the peace negotiations process and a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

According to the British leader, a meeting with them will take place in London on March 2 to discuss further steps on this path.

In addition, Keir Starmer warned the international community that a peace that "rewards the aggressor" cannot be achieved.