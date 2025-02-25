Britain demands seizure of frozen Russian assets

British Foreign Secretary David Lemmy called on European Union countries to finally move from freezing Russian assets to their full-fledged seizure.

Britain calls on Europe to take decisive action

The head of the British Foreign Office draws attention to the fact that the issue of Russian assets is an issue in which no country can act alone.

We must act together with our European allies," stressed David Lemmy.

According to him, this important topic has already been discussed by members of the Group of Seven and other partners of Ukraine.

According to the British diplomat, Europe must act quickly to achieve a concrete, tangible result.

We must move from freezing assets to seizing them," Lemmy demands.

What is important to understand is that on January 10, 2025, Ukraine received the first tranche of 3 billion euros from the amount that the European Union allocated for a joint loan of the Group of Seven for Ukraine, to repay which frozen assets of the Russian Federation will be used.