According to The New York Times, as of today, Ukraine and the United States are close to signing an agreement on Ukrainian minerals. What is important to understand is that the new version of the document is much better than the previous ones, but it does not contain any security guarantees for Ukraine.

How are the negotiations between Ukraine and the US progressing?

According to insiders, as of the evening of February 24, negotiations were still ongoing, which means that the terms of the deal could be changed.

The document no longer requires Ukraine to give the US $500 billion in revenue from natural resources.

In addition, Kyiv will not be required to reimburse double the cost of future American aid, which was one of the conditions of the previous version of the agreement.

Despite this, the Trump team has still not offered the security guarantees to deter further Russian aggression that Kyiv has requested. Share

As we learned, Ukraine is giving up half of its revenues from the future monetization of natural resources.