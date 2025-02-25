Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has offered to sell Russian rare earth minerals to the United States, as well as those located in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin's misleading claims about Russia's reserves of rare earth minerals highlight his willingness to manipulate facts for personal gain.
- The potential collaboration between Russian and American companies in the rare earth metal industry raises concerns about international partnerships with a regime known for aggressive tactics.
Putin wants to profit at the expense of Ukraine
According to the Russian dictator, he is determined to work with partners, including American companies, in the field of rare earth metals.
What is important to understand is that his statements were made after a meeting dedicated to the development of rare earth metal mining in the Russian Federation.
Putin also cynically began to lie that the aggressor country Russia "is one of the undisputed leaders in reserves of these rare and rare-earth metals."
According to him, Russia is ready to resume aluminum supplies to the United States by selling 2 million tons, and reported that Russian and US companies are discussing joint projects today.
