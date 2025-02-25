Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed that Ukraine must "absolutely" participate in any talks to end the war, a demand he has made to US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The Turkish leader's meetings with Ukrainian President Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov showcase his commitment to finding a just and lasting peace.
- Erdogan underlines that sustainable peace can only be achieved when all relevant parties are represented in the negotiation process.
Erdogan demands Ukraine's involvement in all negotiations to end the war
What is important to understand is that the Turkish leader, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a few days ago, also met with the scandalous Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Ankara.
According to Erdogan, he supports the initiative of White House President Donald Trump to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Despite this, he emphasized that an important point cannot be overlooked here.
