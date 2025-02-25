Erdogan made a demand to Trump and Putin regarding Ukraine

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed that Ukraine must "absolutely" participate in any talks to end the war, a demand he has made to US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan demands Ukraine's involvement in all negotiations to end the war

If we want to get results from the new process, Ukraine must be included in this process, and this war must be stopped through mutual negotiations. Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

What is important to understand is that the Turkish leader, who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a few days ago, also met with the scandalous Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Ankara.

According to Erdogan, he supports the initiative of White House President Donald Trump to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Despite this, he emphasized that an important point cannot be overlooked here.

The path to a just and lasting peace can only be opened through an equation in which all relevant parties are represented, Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized.