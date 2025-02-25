The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, saying it was "antagonistic" and counterproductive to efforts to end the war, according to a cynical statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Points of attention
- Marco Rubio highlights the significance of avoiding antagonistic language towards any party for facilitating dialogue and reaching a resolution.
- The US pushes for diplomacy and urges all parties to come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.
The US justifies the change in policy towards Russia
According to the head of the State Department, if the UN wants to be useful in the 21st century, it must return to its statutory mission, which is to "prevent and end wars and conflicts."
Against this background, Marco Rubio once again reiterates that Donald Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
He also added that official Kyiv did not agree and decided to "move on its own path."
After that, as Rubio noted, the States turned to the Security Council with a compromise option.
According to him, the thesis was: "War is a terrible thing."
