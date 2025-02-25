Why the US no longer recognizes Russia as an aggressor — State Department statement
Why the US no longer recognizes Russia as an aggressor — State Department statement

The US justifies the change in policy towards Russia
The United States voted against a UN resolution condemning Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine, saying it was "antagonistic" and counterproductive to efforts to end the war, according to a cynical statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

  • Marco Rubio highlights the significance of avoiding antagonistic language towards any party for facilitating dialogue and reaching a resolution.
  • The US pushes for diplomacy and urges all parties to come to the negotiating table to find a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.

The US justifies the change in policy towards Russia

According to the head of the State Department, if the UN wants to be useful in the 21st century, it must return to its statutory mission, which is to "prevent and end wars and conflicts."

Against this background, Marco Rubio once again reiterates that Donald Trump is determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

He thinks too many people have died and he wants to end it. Frankly, we felt it was not a good idea to have something antagonistic towards one side at the UN. We are trying to get these guys to the negotiating table.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

He also added that official Kyiv did not agree and decided to "move on its own path."

After that, as Rubio noted, the States turned to the Security Council with a compromise option.

According to him, the thesis was: "War is a terrible thing."

So I think it's good that we got this in the Security Council and that the Russians didn't veto it. I'm not telling you that this will end the conflict... but I definitely think that our language is the best language.

Photo: screenshot

