The AFU repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in the Toretsk direction

Operational information as of 16:00 03/06/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, including Popivka, Kucherivka, Yasna Polyana, and Ponomarenki in Sumy Oblast, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition, the settlement of Gremyach in Chernihiv Oblast was hit by unguided rockets.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near Diliivka, Krymske, Ozaryanivka, and Toretsk. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Chasovy Yar area, three more clashes have already ended. The enemy launched an airstrike on Kramatorsk.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked eight times near Nevsky and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations near Zagryzove and was repulsed.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 12 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Promin, Nadiyivka, and Andriyivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 11 attacks, one clash is still ongoing. Sukhyi Yar was subjected to airstrikes with guided bombs.

Today, in the Novopavlovsk direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Constantinople.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the invader does not stop trying to improve its position. Today, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts to advance in the areas of Pryvilne and Novosilka. Enemy aircraft also struck with guided aerial bombs at Hulyaipol, Temyrivka, Zaliznychne and Zeleny Pol. In addition, it struck Novosil with unguided missiles.

Currently, our troops are still repelling four enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction , in total, today the occupier has actively advanced seven times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatki. Stepove, Pyatikhatki and Plavni were subjected to airstrikes by the enemy.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Siversky and Prydniprovsky directions .