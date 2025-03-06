The AFU repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in the Toretsk direction

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 80 clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian troops repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in the Torets direction and engaged in a total of 80 combat clashes since the beginning of the day.
- The Russian invaders carried out 18 airstrikes and 261 artillery shelling targeting the positions of Ukrainian defense forces and settlements in various regions.
- Border settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts continue to suffer from shelling, with Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelling attacks in different directions including Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kramatorsk.
Current situation on the front on March 6
Operational information as of 16:00 03/06/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements, including Popivka, Kucherivka, Yasna Polyana, and Ponomarenki in Sumy Oblast, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition, the settlement of Gremyach in Chernihiv Oblast was hit by unguided rockets.
Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two attacks in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out two assault operations near Zagryzove and was repulsed.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked eight times near Nevsky and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Chasovy Yar area, three more clashes have already ended. The enemy launched an airstrike on Kramatorsk.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near Diliivka, Krymske, Ozaryanivka, and Toretsk. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 12 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Promin, Nadiyivka, and Andriyivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 11 attacks, one clash is still ongoing. Sukhyi Yar was subjected to airstrikes with guided bombs.
Today, in the Novopavlovsk direction, our soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Constantinople.
In the Hulyaipol direction, the invader does not stop trying to improve its position. Today, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts to advance in the areas of Pryvilne and Novosilka. Enemy aircraft also struck with guided aerial bombs at Hulyaipol, Temyrivka, Zaliznychne and Zeleny Pol. In addition, it struck Novosil with unguided missiles.
Currently, our troops are still repelling four enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction , in total, today the occupier has actively advanced seven times on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatki. Stepove, Pyatikhatki and Plavni were subjected to airstrikes by the enemy.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Siversky and Prydniprovsky directions .
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 16 Russian attacks, eleven clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 18 air strikes, dropped a total of 23 guided aerial bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 261 artillery shelling.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-