In the 24 hours from March 5 to 6, Russian troops lost 1,140 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 80 drones in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours, showcasing their combat capabilities and determination.
- In a significant blow to the Russian army, losses recorded include 1,140 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 80 drones during the fierce clashes in the war against Ukraine.
- The detailed report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides insights into the staggering losses suffered by Russian troops, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/06/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 881,800 (+1,140) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,261 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 21,311 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 24,108 (+21) units;
MLRS — 1306 units;
air defense systems — 1096 (+2) units;
aircraft - 370 units;
helicopters - 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 27,929 (+80) units;
cruise missiles - 3085 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 39,606 (+94) units;
special equipment — 3769 units.
