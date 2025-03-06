The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

In the 24 hours from March 5 to 6, Russian troops lost 1,140 soldiers, 5 tanks, and 80 drones in the war against Ukraine.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/06/25 were approximately: