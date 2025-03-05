British intelligence has calculated the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of 2025

The troops of the aggressor country Russia continue to suffer colossal losses on the Ukrainian front. According to the UK Ministry of Defense, there are about 90 thousand Russian soldiers killed and wounded in January and February of this year.

What is known about Russia's losses at the front?

British intelligence officers point out that since February 24, 2022, the Russian army has likely lost a total of about 875,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

The UK Ministry of Defense cites data from the Ukrainian General Staff, according to which the average daily number of Russian casualties in February 2025 was 1,255 people.

In addition, it is noted that the total number of Russian casualties in February 2025 was 35,140 people, which is approximately 13 thousand less than in January.

According to British intelligence officers, the decrease in the number of recorded losses of the Russian occupation army can be explained by a decrease in the pace of Russian operations and offensive actions.

In March 2025, Russian casualties will likely continue to average around 1,000 per day, provided infantry attacks continue on multiple fronts.