Trump sets condition for unfreezing military aid to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Trump sets condition for unfreezing military aid to Ukraine

Trump is in no hurry to return aid to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the United States did not resume the supply of military aid to Ukraine after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about his readiness to sit down at the negotiating table and sign a subsoil agreement. As it turned out, Donald Trump has an additional condition.

Points of attention

  • The decision reflects Trump's stance on demonstrating seriousness about achieving peace and his team's expectations from Ukraine in the peace process.
  • The ban on new weapons and basic aid to Ukraine remains in place, indicating Trump's cautious approach towards resuming military assistance.

Trump is in no hurry to return aid to Ukraine

According to insiders from the US president's entourage, it is currently difficult for them to understand whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement will be enough to convince US President Donald Trump to resume military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. officials said the pause would last until Trump decides that Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia, the article says.

With his behavior, the head of the White House allegedly wants to demonstrate to his Ukrainian colleague that he and his team are "serious about achieving peace."

Moreover, it is argued that even signing a minerals deal may not be enough "to convince Trump to restore aid."

Trump, while welcoming President Zelensky's proposal to resume negotiations on a peace agreement and a mineral rights agreement, at the same time left in place a ban on the supply of new weapons and basic aid to Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: The US Congress is already preparing to impeach Trump
Trump risks losing the presidency again
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The revival of Nord Stream 2. Germany challenges the US and Russia
Germany will try to prevent the commissioning of Nord Stream
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron, Zelenskyy and Starmer are going to hold talks in the US
What do Macron, Zelensky and Starmer want to achieve?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?