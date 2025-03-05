Journalists drew attention to the fact that the United States did not resume the supply of military aid to Ukraine after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about his readiness to sit down at the negotiating table and sign a subsoil agreement. As it turned out, Donald Trump has an additional condition.

Trump is in no hurry to return aid to Ukraine

According to insiders from the US president's entourage, it is currently difficult for them to understand whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement will be enough to convince US President Donald Trump to resume military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. officials said the pause would last until Trump decides that Zelensky supports peace talks with Russia, the article says. Share

With his behavior, the head of the White House allegedly wants to demonstrate to his Ukrainian colleague that he and his team are "serious about achieving peace."

Moreover, it is argued that even signing a minerals deal may not be enough "to convince Trump to restore aid."