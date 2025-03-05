Macron, Zelenskyy and Starmer are going to hold talks in the US

French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are currently planning a joint visit to the United States, where they intend to meet with White House President Donald Trump and his team.

What do Macron, Zelensky and Starmer want to achieve?

An official statement on this matter was made by French government spokeswoman Sophie Prima after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

She refused to disclose the date of the official visit to the United States, but made it clear that it should take place "in the near future."

In addition, Prima added that Emmanuel Macron does plan to address the French before the Brussels summit on Thursday dedicated to European defense.

According to her, official Paris is actively working to restore ties between the United States and Ukraine with the aim of achieving "a lasting and lasting peace."

According to journalists, Macron, Zelensky, and Starmer want to present their plan for a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine to Donald Trump.

By the way, on March 4, Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the US and negotiate peace.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is "sad" about the dispute in the White House that broke out on February 28.