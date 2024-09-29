The Russian Federation suffered the largest losses of projectiles due to Ukraine's attacks on missile arsenals

Ukraine's strikes on the missile arsenals in Tikhoretsk and Toroptsk will lead to interruptions in the supply of shells to the Russian army. In general, this is the largest loss of weapons of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the full-scale war.

British intelligence assessed the consequences of strikes on Russian missile arsenals

British intelligence recalled that on September 21, Ukraine attacked Russian ammunition warehouses in Tikhoretsk (Krasnodar Territory) and Toroptsi (Tver Oblast).

A few days before that, another large arsenal was attacked in the Tver region, where more than 30,000 tons of ammunition in open and bunker storages were probably destroyed.

The British Ministry of Defense believes the strikes will cause short-term supply disruptions.

The total tonnage of munitions destroyed at the three sites is the largest loss of munitions supplied by Russia and North Korea during the war, the summary said. Share

Despite Russia's attempts to strengthen air defenses, the attacks continue.

British intelligence suggests this could scatter Russian logistics efforts for fear of further strikes, increasing the strain on their supply system.

Ukrainian drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation

On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery administration in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.

According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, this is a joint operation of the GUR, the SBU and the SSO.

It is known that a series of direct hits destroyed significant stocks of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles, missiles for the Grad MLRS, S-300 air defense systems, and ballistic missiles for the Iskander system.

Drones attacked the arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Tver region and the ammunition warehouse

On the night of September 21, a new powerful "cotton" thundered in different parts of Russia. According to the latest data, an ammunition depot in the Kuban and an arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Tver region were hit by drones.

According to preliminary data, the 23rd GRAU arsenal was attacked by drones in the village of Zhovtnevo, Tver region.

Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the attack on the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi, Tver region.