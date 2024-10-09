Defense forces of Ukraine struck the military arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region

On October 9, the Defense Forces successfully attacked the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region. Projectiles from North Korea were stored there.

Ukraine attacked the military arsenal of the Russian army near Bryansk

As the General Staff notes, the attack was carried out by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

According to available information on the territory of the warehouse, ammunition for missile and artillery weapons, including those that came from the DPRK, as well as guided aerial bombs, were stored. A significant part of them was located in the open air.

During the attack, explosions were recorded on the territory of the object. In particular, local authorities blocked roads in the area of the arsenal.

The results of combat work are currently being clarified.

Damage to such arsenals creates serious logistical problems for the Russian army and significantly reduces the offensive potential of the occupiers, the General Staff noted.

What preceded it

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that on the night of October 9, air defenses allegedly shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Russian Federation and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

It is reported that 24 UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region, 5 over Belgorod, 2 UAVs each over Kursk and Rostov, 1 over the Krasnodar region, and 13 over the Sea of Azov.

Instead, locals write about the sounds of ammunition detonation. In particular, in the published videos, you can see the spark from the fiery NS and hear sounds similar to detonation.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for countering disinformation at the NSDC, noted that near the city of Karachev, Bryansk region, the 67 arsenal of the GRAU (the main missile and artillery department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation) closest to the front line was hit. It is located 114 km from the border with Ukraine.

According to the head of the CPD, the warehouse stored ammunition, including from the DPRK, as well as anti-aircraft guns.