Drones attacked a military unit in Bryansk, Russia — video

On the night of November 10, explosions were heard in Bryansk, Russia, as a result of a drone attack. After that, fires broke out in the city, previously drones attacked a military unit.

What is known about cotton in Bryansk

As the governor of the Bryansk region, Oleksandr Bogomaz, said, the Russian air defense system allegedly shot down 15 UAVs in the sky over the region. At the same time, the Bryansk governor assured that "there were no casualties or damage."

At the same time, numerous footage of the fire began to appear in the media, and there were reports that the target of the air attack could be a local military unit.

Already closer to the morning, the governor of the Bryansk region confirmed the information about the fire, but began to claim that "as a result of the drone attack in Bryansk, non-residential buildings caught fire."

Meanwhile, the Russian media and OSTIN analysts write that the drone strike could have targeted the 1060th logistics center of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. However, this information has not been confirmed.

@GeoConfirmed @UAControlMap @FaytuksNetwork



Ukraine has seemingly struck the 1060th Center for Material-Technical Support of the Russian Armed Forces in Bryansk.



POV, Looking west 53.2152618, 34.4220586



Strike location 53.2247723, 34.3965418



Source in replies pic.twitter.com/89Co8QLUdN — Rocket Man (@Grimm_Intel) November 10, 2024

Drones also attacked Moscow — the "Carpet" plan was introduced at two airports

On the morning of November 10, Moscow Mayor Serhiy Sobyanin announced the attack of four drones on the capital of the Russian Federation.

The mayor of Moscow wrote that the Russian air defense forces in the Ramensky district allegedly repelled an attack by two drones flying towards Moscow.

A few minutes later, he added that two more drones had been shot down.

At the same time, the Russian mass media reported on the "Carpet" plan, which was implemented at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports due to the threat of a UAV attack.

Currently, several flights flying to Moscow are in the waiting area, and several more are delayed.