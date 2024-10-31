Drones attacked the Russian port in occupied Berdyansk — photo

On October 31, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. In particular, the Russians announced a drone attack on the port.
Points of attention
- Explosions rocked the occupied Berdyansk port as drones targeted the area, causing a large fire and disruption to the electricity supply.
- Reports indicate that the occupying forces in Berdyansk attempted to hide the true extent of the damage by focusing on civilian houses rather than military facilities.
- The destruction of a railway bridge by sabotage actions has led to a complete paralysis of railway connections, hindering the delivery of essential supplies to the occupying forces.
- Witnesses reported the presence of anti-aircraft defense in residential areas, posing a danger to civilians, and Russian soldiers firing weapons in residential neighborhoods in an attempt to shoot down drones.
- Local residents warned of the dangers near the port as the occupying military blocked streets, highlighting the tense situation in Berdyansk following the attacks.
What is known about the explosions in Berdyansk
As Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported, drones attacked Berdyansk in the morning. Major hits in the port area.
According to the mayor's adviser, electricity supply has disappeared in some areas, and the work of official budget bodies has been canceled.
Currently, the occupiers are trying to hide the consequences of the attack on the port of Berdyansk and talk about the damaged houses of civilians.
Instead, the occupiers said that the port was allegedly attacked by six UAVs moving from Kosa. Berdyans claim that there were more drones.
DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in occupied Berdyansk
Several powerful explosions were reported by local residents on social networks last night. As a result of successful sabotage actions, the railway viaduct (bridge) located between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on East Avenue was blown up, sources said.
According to the interlocutor of Online.UA in the State Government, the destruction of this bridge completely paralyzed the railway connection with Berdyansk.
