Drones attacked the Russian port in occupied Berdyansk — photo
Читати українською
Source:  Petro Andryushchenko

On October 31, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. In particular, the Russians announced a drone attack on the port.

Points of attention

  • Explosions rocked the occupied Berdyansk port as drones targeted the area, causing a large fire and disruption to the electricity supply.
  • Reports indicate that the occupying forces in Berdyansk attempted to hide the true extent of the damage by focusing on civilian houses rather than military facilities.
  • The destruction of a railway bridge by sabotage actions has led to a complete paralysis of railway connections, hindering the delivery of essential supplies to the occupying forces.
  • Witnesses reported the presence of anti-aircraft defense in residential areas, posing a danger to civilians, and Russian soldiers firing weapons in residential neighborhoods in an attempt to shoot down drones.
  • Local residents warned of the dangers near the port as the occupying military blocked streets, highlighting the tense situation in Berdyansk following the attacks.

What is known about the explosions in Berdyansk

As Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported, drones attacked Berdyansk in the morning. Major hits in the port area.

Smoke from a large fire is visible above the port. A large number of ambulances and firefighters, Andryushchenko said.

Фото — t.me/andriyshTime

According to the mayor's adviser, electricity supply has disappeared in some areas, and the work of official budget bodies has been canceled.

Currently, the occupiers are trying to hide the consequences of the attack on the port of Berdyansk and talk about the damaged houses of civilians.

Defending their military facilities, the occupiers installed anti-aircraft defense in the center of the city (on the territory of the port), its work within residential buildings is really dangerous for the citizens. In addition, in an attempt to shoot down drones, Russian soldiers actively fired from various types of weapons in residential areas. Many residents of Berdyan reported this on the city's social networks, the Telegram channel writes.

The occupying military blocked many streets in Berdyansk near the port. It is no longer possible to pass or drive from Schmidt Park towards the sea. Probable rounds of houses that are located near the port! Be careful! — warn the locals.

Instead, the occupiers said that the port was allegedly attacked by six UAVs moving from Kosa. Berdyans claim that there were more drones.

DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in occupied Berdyansk

Several powerful explosions were reported by local residents on social networks last night. As a result of successful sabotage actions, the railway viaduct (bridge) located between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on East Avenue was blown up, sources said.

According to the interlocutor of Online.UA in the State Government, the destruction of this bridge completely paralyzed the railway connection with Berdyansk.

As a result, it is impossible to deliver fuel and lubricants, weapons and ammunition for the occupying forces in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city. And although the local occupation resources and propagandists claim that "all the bridges are intact", they do not show any photos of the allegedly whole bridge.

