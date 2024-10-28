DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in occupied Berdyansk — sources

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement conducted a successful special operation in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, during which they destroyed a railway bridge. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.
DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in Berdyansk: details
Several powerful explosions were reported by local residents on social networks last night. As a result of successful sabotage actions, the railway viaduct (bridge) located between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on East Avenue was blown up, sources said.
According to the interlocutor of Online.UA in the State Government, the destruction of this bridge completely paralyzed the railway connection with Berdyansk.
A railway bridge was blown up in Berdyansk
On October 27, a railway bridge was blown up as a result of an explosion in Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, which was temporarily occupied by Russian troops.
This was reported by Berdyanska MBA
Yesterday evening, a loud explosion rang out in Berdyansk, which was especially audible in the Kolonia neighborhood. According to preliminary information, the railway bridge between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on East Avenue was blown up.
The city administration noted that they are waiting for more detailed information.
The Russian invaders did not comment on the explosion.
