DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in occupied Berdyansk — sources
bridge
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement conducted a successful special operation in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, during which they destroyed a railway bridge. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

Points of attention

  • The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement collaborated to conduct a successful special operation in occupied Berdyansk, destroying a crucial railway bridge.
  • Local residents reported several powerful explosions, leading to the demolition of the railway viaduct that disrupted the supply chain of fuel, lubricants, weapons, and ammunition to the occupying forces.
  • Despite claims by local occupation resources of all bridges being intact, the absence of photographic evidence raises doubts about their credibility.
  • The destruction of the railway bridge in Berdyansk underlines the continued resistance against the occupying Russian troops in the region.
  • The city administration and Russian invaders are yet to provide a response or comment on the explosion, highlighting the chaos and disruption caused by the sabotage operation.

DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in Berdyansk: details

Several powerful explosions were reported by local residents on social networks last night. As a result of successful sabotage actions, the railway viaduct (bridge) located between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on East Avenue was blown up, sources said.

According to the interlocutor of Online.UA in the State Government, the destruction of this bridge completely paralyzed the railway connection with Berdyansk.

As a result, it is impossible to deliver fuel and lubricants, weapons and ammunition for the occupying forces in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city. And although the local occupation resources and propagandists claim that "all the bridges are intact", they do not show any photos of the allegedly whole bridge.

A railway bridge was blown up in Berdyansk

On October 27, a railway bridge was blown up as a result of an explosion in Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, which was temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

This was reported by Berdyanska MBA

Yesterday evening, a loud explosion rang out in Berdyansk, which was especially audible in the Kolonia neighborhood. According to preliminary information, the railway bridge between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on East Avenue was blown up.

The city administration noted that they are waiting for more detailed information.

The Russian invaders did not comment on the explosion.

