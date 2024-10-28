DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in occupied Berdyansk — sources

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the resistance movement conducted a successful special operation in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, during which they destroyed a railway bridge. Military intelligence sources informed Online.UA about this.

DIU and partisans destroyed the railway bridge in Berdyansk: details

Several powerful explosions were reported by local residents on social networks last night. As a result of successful sabotage actions, the railway viaduct (bridge) located between the Vodokanal building and the car wash on East Avenue was blown up, sources said.

According to the interlocutor of Online.UA in the State Government, the destruction of this bridge completely paralyzed the railway connection with Berdyansk.

As a result, it is impossible to deliver fuel and lubricants, weapons and ammunition for the occupying forces in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city. And although the local occupation resources and propagandists claim that "all the bridges are intact", they do not show any photos of the allegedly whole bridge. Share

A railway bridge was blown up in Berdyansk

This was reported by Berdyanska MBA

The city administration noted that they are waiting for more detailed information.