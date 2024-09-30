Russia continues to militarize Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, in Berdyansk, the occupiers are recruiting teenagers to the so-called "Voluntary Youth Corps".
Points of attention
- The militarization of children in Berdyansk by Russian occupiers violates children's rights and aims at dominating Russian interests.
- The 'Voluntary Youth Corps' in Berdyansk recruits teenagers, instructing them in handling weapons and providing first aid in combat conditions.
- Russian occupiers are targeting Ukrainian youth to instill a new reality of hating everything Ukrainian and fighting for Russian interests.
- The 'young wife' organization, supported by the Kremlin, presents a threat by training teenagers in handling weapons and military tactics.
- Parents sending their children to such militarized organizations like 'Unarmy' unknowingly contribute to the dangerous manipulation by Russian occupiers.
Russian occupiers are militarizing teenagers from Berdyansk
Currently, we are talking about 10-20 teenagers who were recruited by the Russian invaders, says Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. Probably, this is the entire asset that Berdyansk has today.
The Russians first try something in Mariupol, then the invaders catch up in Berdyansk.
The occupiers teach minor Berdians how to handle weapons and provide first aid in combat conditions. There are no pioneers in "Molodizhnaya Druzhina" — weapons and military training. Therefore, on the one hand, this "wife" has fewer children, and on the other hand, she poses the greatest threat.
It is interesting that the so-called "young wife" stands aside from "Unarmy", although it is also financed by the Kremlin. And all because the "wives" are primarily aimed at the domination of Russians. These are absolutely pro-fascist organizations that fight against migrants and supposedly protect Russians and the Russian-speaking population from the influence of Islam.
By the way, in Mariupol, Russians are recruiting schoolchildren for the so-called "youth army". Allegedly, 30 schoolchildren have already joined the military structure since the beginning of September, and the total number of participants is 300 people. Parents probably think that by sending their children to such organizations, they are helping them, giving them a path to the future. Therefore, the number of participants of "Unarmia" is increasing.
Russia continues to militarize Ukrainian children
According to Lubinets, such militarization is a violation of children's rights.
The occupiers also force Ukrainian children to wear uniforms and march under the Russian tricolor.
The occupiers initially recruited them to join militarized "patriotic" movements such as "Unarmy", cadet classes, in order to instill in them a new reality over time: to hate everything Ukrainian and to fight for the enemy Russian.
