Russia continues to militarize Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, in Berdyansk, the occupiers are recruiting teenagers to the so-called "Voluntary Youth Corps".

Currently, we are talking about 10-20 teenagers who were recruited by the Russian invaders, says Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. Probably, this is the entire asset that Berdyansk has today.

The Russians first try something in Mariupol, then the invaders catch up in Berdyansk.

In Berdyansk, a totally pro-Ukrainian population remained. So I think that the "young wife" will not take root there, as in Mariupol. But they are constantly calculating, trying to be on the information agenda, because they talk about Mariupol, but not about Berdyansk. They decided to come from trumps, Share

The occupiers teach minor Berdians how to handle weapons and provide first aid in combat conditions. There are no pioneers in "Molodizhnaya Druzhina" — weapons and military training. Therefore, on the one hand, this "wife" has fewer children, and on the other hand, she poses the greatest threat.

It is interesting that the so-called "young wife" stands aside from "Unarmy", although it is also financed by the Kremlin. And all because the "wives" are primarily aimed at the domination of Russians. These are absolutely pro-fascist organizations that fight against migrants and supposedly protect Russians and the Russian-speaking population from the influence of Islam.

By the way, in Mariupol, Russians are recruiting schoolchildren for the so-called "youth army". Allegedly, 30 schoolchildren have already joined the military structure since the beginning of September, and the total number of participants is 300 people. Parents probably think that by sending their children to such organizations, they are helping them, giving them a path to the future. Therefore, the number of participants of "Unarmia" is increasing.

According to Lubinets, such militarization is a violation of children's rights.

The monitoring of the occupied territories showed that the Russian "mentors" taught the children how to handle the machine gun and practiced shooting with them from different positions. Share

The occupiers also force Ukrainian children to wear uniforms and march under the Russian tricolor.