Russia is militarizing children from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region. What is happening

Children from the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region underwent regular military training from the Russian occupiers, reported Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Russia continues to militarize Ukrainian children

According to Lubinets, such militarization is a violation of children's rights.

The monitoring of the occupied territories showed that the Russian "mentors" taught the children how to handle the machine gun and practiced shooting with them from different positions.

The occupiers also force Ukrainian children to wear uniforms and march under the Russian tricolor.

The occupiers initially recruited them to join militarized "patriotic" movements such as "Unarmy", cadet classes, in order to instill in them a new reality over time: to hate everything Ukrainian and to fight for the enemy Russian. Dmytro Lubinets Ombudsman of Ukraine

Ukrainian children become a tool in the great game of the Russian Federation, where childhood no longer matters.

I call on the international community for more active actions and appropriate legal consequences for the Russian Federation! Evil must be punished!

