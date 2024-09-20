Russia is militarizing children from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region. What is happening

Children from the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region underwent regular military training from the Russian occupiers, reported Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
Russia continues to militarize Ukrainian children
According to Lubinets, such militarization is a violation of children's rights.
The monitoring of the occupied territories showed that the Russian "mentors" taught the children how to handle the machine gun and practiced shooting with them from different positions.
The occupiers also force Ukrainian children to wear uniforms and march under the Russian tricolor.
Ukrainian children become a tool in the great game of the Russian Federation, where childhood no longer matters.
According to him, militarization is a serious violation of children's rights.
What is important to know about the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film contains real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
