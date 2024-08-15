An explosion rang out in occupied Berdyansk

On August 15, an explosion rang out in the center of the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian security forces arrived on the scene.

What is known about the explosion in Berdyansk

As reported by the official head of the Berdyansk MBA Victoria Galitsina, residents of the central part of the city heard a loud explosion in the morning.

According to available information, the place of the incident was surrounded by Russian security forces.

Currently, there is no detailed information about the explosion.

What is the situation in Berdyansk

Berdyansk was occupied in February 2022. Literally on June 27, loud explosions rang out over Mariupol. They were also heard over Berdyansk and Melitopol.

We should add that recently Russia has intensified the movement of vessels in Mariupol. So, in Mariupol, the fourth tanker of the occupiers has been captured. It is possible that such activity is connected with the launch of Kalibr-type missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

In addition, there are constant explosions in the city, the targets of which are the locations of the occupiers — equipment and manpower. For example, on March 6, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region. One of the organizers of the "elections" of the Russian Federation was blown up.

Also in May in Berdyansk a Ford Kuga car exploded. It belonged to Yevgeny Oleksandrovych Ananievsky.