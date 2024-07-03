A Russian military boat was spotted in occupied Berdyansk

A Russian military boat was spotted in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the new Russian boat in Berdyansk

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, noted that the Mariupol resistance reported that a vessel with an external appearance similar to a military boat was spotted in the Berdyansk port.

According to him, visually it looks like border guards' boats, which were based in Mariupol.

We are trying to find out the details and are continuing our observations, Andryushchenko noted. Share

What is the situation in Berdyansk?

Russians occupied Berdyansk in February 2022. On June 27, loud explosions rang out over Mariupol, Berdyansk and Melitopol.

Recently Russia has intensified the movement of vessels in Mariupol. So, in Mariupol, the fourth tanker of the occupiers has been captured. It is possible that such activity is connected with the launch of Kalibr-type missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov.