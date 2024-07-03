A Russian military boat was spotted in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Points of attention
- A Russian military boat was spotted in occupied Berdyansk, causing indignation and aggravation of the situation in the region.
- Russia has intensified the movement of vessels in Mariupol; in Ukraine, the fourth tanker of the occupiers is recorded, which may be connected with the launch of missiles of the "Kalibr" type.
- On the territory of occupied Berdyansk and other cities, explosions are taking place, aimed at the organizers of the "elections" of the Russian Federation and the occupiers.
What is known about the new Russian boat in Berdyansk
The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, noted that the Mariupol resistance reported that a vessel with an external appearance similar to a military boat was spotted in the Berdyansk port.
According to him, visually it looks like border guards' boats, which were based in Mariupol.
What is the situation in Berdyansk?
Russians occupied Berdyansk in February 2022. On June 27, loud explosions rang out over Mariupol, Berdyansk and Melitopol.
Recently Russia has intensified the movement of vessels in Mariupol. So, in Mariupol, the fourth tanker of the occupiers has been captured. It is possible that such activity is connected with the launch of Kalibr-type missiles from the waters of the Sea of Azov.
In addition, there are constant explosions in the city, the targets of which are the locations of the occupiers — equipment and manpower. For example, on March 6, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region. One of the organizers of the Russian "elections" was blown up.
