Large-scale fire broke out in Berdiansk after explosion

An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk in the evening of 2 May. After that, a fire broke out in the city.

Evening explosion in Berdyansk: what is known

Around 8:20 p.m., the local residents heard a loud explosion in Berdyansk.

This was announced by the head of the Berdyansk city military administration, Viktoria Halitsyna.

After that, the fire broke out locally in the Koloniya neighborhood.

The head of the city military administration said that she was waiting for more detailed information.

In his turn, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, told that the explosion was heard in the Dormash area, where the Russian occupiers are located.

What is known about the explosions in Berdyansk

On April 15, explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported by the head of the Berdyansk city military administration, Viktoria Halitsina, loud explosions were heard in the city. After that, smoke was observed in the mountainous part of Berdyansk.

At the same time, the Russian propaganda media, citing the occupying "authorities" of the city, write that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Berdyansk, and, according to preliminary data, air defence shot down two Storm Shadow missiles."