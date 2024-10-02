In occupied Berdyansk, judge-collaborator Lomeik was eliminated — video

In Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region, temporarily occupied by Russia, a car carrying the traitorous judge Vitaly Lomeiko exploded. He consciously and voluntarily went to cooperate with the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the liquidation of judge-collaborator Vitaly Lomeyka

It is noted that on October 2, a car in which Lomeiko was was exploded near the sixth house on the street of the Red Partizans in the Lysky neighborhood near the port in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk.

Lomeiko is a judge of the Chernihiv district court of the Zaporizhzhia region, who remained in occupied Berdyansk, broke his oath during the war, and knowingly and voluntarily went to cooperate with the Russian invaders.

The fate of Vitaly Lomeik, who is involved in the repression of Ukrainians during the occupation and war crimes, is a reminder to all traitors that serving the executioners of the Ukrainian people is dangerous for health and lives, the GUR noted. Share

Partisans blew up the Russian occupiers in the occupied Melitopol

Ukrainian partisans managed to implement a new successful operation on October 1, the Day of Defenders of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a VAZ 2110 car exploded near the factory of auto tractor spare parts in the temporarily occupied Melitopol.

According to the latest data, three Russian soldiers were in the cabin at the time of the explosion.

It is important to understand that the operation to eliminate the Russian occupiers involved in the brutal terror of the local population was carried out by the Ukrainian underground under the coordination of intelligence.

GUR agents managed to set a "mine trap" for the invaders.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that every war criminal awaits a just retribution.