Drones attacked Kadyrov's special forces university in Chechnya

The leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced on October 29 about the drone attack on the Russian special forces university in Gudermes, Chechen Republic. It is known that a fire broke out as a result of the attack.
What is known about the drone attack on the Russian special forces university in Chechnya
As Kadyrov reported, at 6:30 in the morning in Gudermes, as a result of an alleged drone attack, the roof of an empty building on the territory of the Russian Special Forces University caught fire.
Kadyrov noted that there were no casualties and the fire was extinguished.
The head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko reacted to the attack on the university by the special forces of the head of the Kremlin, Ramzan Kadyrov, by publishing a photo of the fire.
According to rosZMI, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 19,000 volunteers have allegedly managed to undergo training on the basis of the university.
Drones attacked military facilities at Russian distilleries
According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Counter-Disinformation Center, Ukrainian drones recently struck four objects in Russia:
"Biochim" is an enterprise engaged in the processing of molasses and the production of ethyl alcohol;
Luzhkov Distillery;
Yefremovsky Distillery;
Industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region
Andriy Kovalenko emphasized that these enterprises, although they work under the guise of civilians, actually have military significance.
Data also appeared about the fire at the Annan distillery, where the oil depot of Annanaftoprodukt LLC is located. It was previously attacked by drones in early October.
