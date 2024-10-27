Drones attacked the Tambov region of the Russian Federation — a fire broke out near the oil refinery

In the Tambov region, the Russians announced a drone attack and a fire near a local oil refinery. In addition, a fire broke out in the control station.
Points of attention
- Governor Maksym Yehorov reported the arrival of 11 drones in the Michurinsk municipal district of the Tambov region, leading to a small fire near an oil refinery.
- The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that 51 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed, with attacks reported in multiple regions.
- A fire near the village of Novonikolske affected the Transneft-Druzhba control station and the Michurin Oil Refinery, with the situation being closely monitored.
- An oil depot of the FDKU 'Atlas' in the Rostov region was hit by Ukrainian-made attack drones, resulting in ongoing fires and implications for the Russian military-industrial complex.
- Joint exercises between the Ministry of Defense and the Russian Reserve at the 'Atlas Combine' Department emphasize the strategic importance of the facility in providing petroleum products for the Russian Armed Forces.
What is known about the drone attack in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation
As the governor of the region, Maksym Yehorov, said, the "arrival" of drones was recorded in the Michurinsk municipal district at night.
The network also reports about a fire near the village of Novonikolske, where the Transneft-Druzhba control station caught fire. In the same village, the Michurin Oil Refinery is located.
Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were "intercepted and destroyed" by regular means of air defense.
Attack on the oil depot "Atlas"
On August 28, as a result of a joint operation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation together with the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the help of Ukrainian-made attack UAVs, the oil depot of the FDKU "Atlas" of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation was hit in the area of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi, Rostov region.
This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and takes a direct part in providing the Russian occupation forces.
According to eyewitnesses, there is currently a fire at the tanks of the oil depot. The detailed results of the operation are currently being clarified.
FDKU "Atlas Combine" Department of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District specializes in the supply of petroleum products for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation
According to the reports of the Russian mass media, 4 years ago, joint exercises of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian Reserve took place on the basis of the plant as part of the "Kavkaz-2020" exercises.
In demonstrative exercises on the release of oil products for the needs of the army, three methods were practiced — road, rail and pipeline."
