Drones attacked the Tambov region of the Russian Federation — a fire broke out near the oil refinery

In the Tambov region, the Russians announced a drone attack and a fire near a local oil refinery. In addition, a fire broke out in the control station.

What is known about the drone attack in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation

As the governor of the region, Maksym Yehorov, said, the "arrival" of drones was recorded in the Michurinsk municipal district at night.

11 drones are known. A small fire caused by an explosion was quickly extinguished by the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Tambov region, the local governor said. Share

Фото — t.me/astrapress

The network also reports about a fire near the village of Novonikolske, where the Transneft-Druzhba control station caught fire. In the same village, the Michurin Oil Refinery is located.

Instead, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that 51 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were "intercepted and destroyed" by regular means of air defense.

18 UAVs were intercepted over the territory of Tambov region, 16 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Belgorod region. 4 UAVs each were destroyed over the territories of Bryansk, Lipetsk and Oryol regions. 3 UAVs were destroyed over the territory of the Voronezh region and 1 drone was shot down over the Kursk region. Also, 1 UAV was destroyed over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov, the report says. Share

Attack on the oil depot "Atlas"

On August 28, as a result of a joint operation of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation together with the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the help of Ukrainian-made attack UAVs, the oil depot of the FDKU "Atlas" of the Federal Agency of State Reserves of the Russian Federation was hit in the area of Kamensk-Shakhtynskyi, Rostov region.

This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and takes a direct part in providing the Russian occupation forces.

According to eyewitnesses, there is currently a fire at the tanks of the oil depot. The detailed results of the operation are currently being clarified.

FDKU "Atlas Combine" Department of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District specializes in the supply of petroleum products for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

According to the reports of the Russian mass media, 4 years ago, joint exercises of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the Russian Reserve took place on the basis of the plant as part of the "Kavkaz-2020" exercises.