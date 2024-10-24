Air defense forces shot down 40 Russian drones during a massive attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 40 Russian drones during a massive attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 40 Russian drones during a massive attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of October 24, the Russian army launched four missiles and 50 drones over Ukraine. Our air defense managed to shoot down 40 Russian drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense managed to shoot down 40 Russian drones during the attack on the country.
  • The Russian enemy launched four missiles and 50 drones, which were successfully neutralized.
  • The Air Force and anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine effectively repelled the attack, only minor material damage was recorded.
  • Operational groups continue their work on recording the consequences of the night attack on the territory of Kyiv region.
  • The capability of Ukrainian air defense proved to be high, and no missiles were allowed to fall on the target.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 24, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine:

  • with two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft over the Black Sea

  • by two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region.

  • 50 shock unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type

  • drones of an unknown type from Orel, Kursk and Crimea.

The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of 40 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv regions has been confirmed.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

It is also noted that 7 Russian drones were lost in location, 1 — in the airspace of Ukraine, and 2 more — returned in the direction of Russia and Belarus.

The enemy missiles did not reach their targets. Combat work continues. Information is being updated.

There is damage in Kyiv Oblast as a result of falling drone fragments

As noted, in one of the districts of the Kyiv region, as a result of falling fragments of downed drones, there is minor damage to windows in the buildings of two enterprises.

In addition, the transformer housing was damaged and the grass floor caught fire. The fire has been extinguished, adds OVA.

At present, operational groups continue their work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 42 enemy "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 42 enemy "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 57 enemy "shaheds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 57 enemy "shaheds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region — 2 people died
Ivan Fedorov
The Russian army attacked a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region — 2 people died

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?