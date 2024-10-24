Air defense forces shot down 40 Russian drones during a massive attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 24, the Russian army launched four missiles and 50 drones over Ukraine. Our air defense managed to shoot down 40 Russian drones.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of October 24, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine:
with two Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft over the Black Sea
by two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region.
50 shock unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type
drones of an unknown type from Orel, Kursk and Crimea.
The air attack was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 8:30 a.m., the downing of 40 enemy UAVs in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava and Chernihiv regions has been confirmed.
It is also noted that 7 Russian drones were lost in location, 1 — in the airspace of Ukraine, and 2 more — returned in the direction of Russia and Belarus.
The enemy missiles did not reach their targets. Combat work continues. Information is being updated.
There is damage in Kyiv Oblast as a result of falling drone fragments
As noted, in one of the districts of the Kyiv region, as a result of falling fragments of downed drones, there is minor damage to windows in the buildings of two enterprises.
At present, operational groups continue their work on fixing the consequences of the night attack.
