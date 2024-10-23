The Russian army attacked a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region — 2 people died
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region — 2 people died

Ivan Fedorov
The Russian army attacked a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region — 2 people died
Читати українською

The Russian army hit a civilian car with a drone in the Vasylivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Two men, aged 40 and 73, died as a result of the shelling.

Points of attention

  • The army of the Russian Federation carried out an attack with the help of a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region, which led to the death of two civilians.
  • As a result of the rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, 20 people were injured, and the infrastructure suffered significant damage.

Russia killed civilians in the Zaporizhzhia region

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, the occupiers hit a car that was moving between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Primorske.

A 40-year-old man and a 70-year-old man died.

The Russian Federation targeted Zaporizhzhia with a missile

On October 21, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Zaporizhia with a rocket. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Then it became known about nine people who were injured as a result of the Russian morning attack.

Two are in a serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, two more received medical help and will be treated at home.

As of 11:00 a.m., more than ten high-rise buildings and more than ten private sector households were known to be damaged. A preschool and a dormitory were also destroyed.

As of 3:00 p.m., two people died and 15 were injured as a result of another terrorist act by the aggressor country.

Later, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the number of people killed as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on the center of Zaporizhia increased to 3, and another 20 people were injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims as a result of airstrikes by the Russia has increased
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked the center of Zaporizhia — 6 people were injured
Ivan Fedorov
The Russian Federation attacked the center of Zaporizhia — 6 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased rapidly, there are deaths
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?