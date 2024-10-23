The Russian army attacked a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region — 2 people died

The Russian army hit a civilian car with a drone in the Vasylivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Two men, aged 40 and 73, died as a result of the shelling.
Points of attention
- The army of the Russian Federation carried out an attack with the help of a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region, which led to the death of two civilians.
- As a result of the rocket attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, 20 people were injured, and the infrastructure suffered significant damage.
Russia killed civilians in the Zaporizhzhia region
As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, the occupiers hit a car that was moving between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Primorske.
A 40-year-old man and a 70-year-old man died.
The Russian Federation targeted Zaporizhzhia with a missile
On October 21, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Zaporizhia with a rocket. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure was also damaged.
Then it became known about nine people who were injured as a result of the Russian morning attack.
Two are in a serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, two more received medical help and will be treated at home.
As of 11:00 a.m., more than ten high-rise buildings and more than ten private sector households were known to be damaged. A preschool and a dormitory were also destroyed.
As of 3:00 p.m., two people died and 15 were injured as a result of another terrorist act by the aggressor country.
Later, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the number of people killed as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on the center of Zaporizhia increased to 3, and another 20 people were injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-