The Russian army attacked a car with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region — 2 people died

The Russian army hit a civilian car with a drone in the Vasylivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Two men, aged 40 and 73, died as a result of the shelling.

Russia killed civilians in the Zaporizhzhia region

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, the occupiers hit a car that was moving between the villages of Stepnohirsk and Primorske.

A 40-year-old man and a 70-year-old man died.

The Russian Federation targeted Zaporizhzhia with a missile

On October 21, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Zaporizhia with a rocket. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured, and a large amount of civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

Then it became known about nine people who were injured as a result of the Russian morning attack.

Two are in a serious condition, five are in a moderate condition, two more received medical help and will be treated at home.

As of 11:00 a.m., more than ten high-rise buildings and more than ten private sector households were known to be damaged. A preschool and a dormitory were also destroyed.

As of 3:00 p.m., two people died and 15 were injured as a result of another terrorist act by the aggressor country.

Later, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the number of people killed as a result of a Russian ballistic missile attack on the center of Zaporizhia increased to 3, and another 20 people were injured.