In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims as a result of airstrikes by the Russia has increased

The number of victims as a result of the strikes of the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia on October 19 has increased to eight, among them two children.
Points of attention
- The number of victims in Zaporizhzhia from Russian airstrikes has increased to eight, with two children among the casualties.
- Medical workers are currently providing assistance to the wounded, while rescuers conduct operations due to the possible presence of unexploded projectiles.
- The city of Zaporizhzhia was targeted by two aerial bombs dropped by Russian troops, causing injuries and damage to buildings in the area.
- Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia resulted in four initial injuries, which later increased to eight, with ongoing efforts to manage the situation and provide necessary aid.
- Efforts are being made to ensure the safety of residents in Zaporizhzhia, including setting up warming areas while dealing with potential unexploded shells following the airstrikes.
Two children were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia
The number of injured increased to 8 people, among them two girls aged 9 and 13. Such are the consequences of the evening attack of the Russians on Zaporozhye as of now.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.
According to him, the children are in the hospital, their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.
On TV, the head of the OVA informed that the Russian Federation attacked the city with two anti-aircraft guns.
According to him, the second aerial bomb fell in an open area.
There was no explosion, so there may be an unexploded shell, and there is a rescue operation by rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Warming areas will be deployed for residents to wait while the projectile is identified and defused.
Russia attacked Zaporozhye with aerial bombs
On the evening of October 19, loud explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops attacked the city, as a result of which four people were injured.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov.
As of 18:50, it is known about three wounded. Buildings were also damaged by the blast wave and debris.
Later, the number of injured increased to 4 people.
