In Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims as a result of airstrikes by the Russia has increased

The number of victims as a result of the strikes of the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia on October 19 has increased to eight, among them two children.

Two children were injured as a result of Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia

The number of injured increased to 8 people, among them two girls aged 9 and 13. Such are the consequences of the evening attack of the Russians on Zaporozhye as of now.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

According to him, the children are in the hospital, their condition is assessed by doctors as moderate.

In addition, three victims — two men and a woman — refused hospitalization after being examined by doctors and receiving first aid. Doctors are examining the rest of the victims. Share

On TV, the head of the OVA informed that the Russian Federation attacked the city with two anti-aircraft guns.

The first KAB hit along Naberezhnaya highway, two hundred meters from one of the hypermarkets... The result of the hit is damaged windows in commercial buildings and high-rise buildings around. All services work on site. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

According to him, the second aerial bomb fell in an open area.

There was no explosion, so there may be an unexploded shell, and there is a rescue operation by rescuers of the State Emergency Service. Warming areas will be deployed for residents to wait while the projectile is identified and defused.

Russia attacked Zaporozhye with aerial bombs

On the evening of October 19, loud explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops attacked the city, as a result of which four people were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the Russians struck two anti-aircraft guns in the center of Zaporizhzhia. Share

As of 18:50, it is known about three wounded. Buildings were also damaged by the blast wave and debris.

Later, the number of injured increased to 4 people.