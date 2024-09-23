The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns — 16 people were injured, including a child

The occupiers of the Russian Federation inflicted about 7 anti-aircraft missile strikes on the territory of Zaporizhzhia and the district in the evening of September 22. Currently, 16 are known to be injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Zaporozhye

As reported by the police, in the period from 10:19 p.m. to 11:04 p.m. on September 22, the Russian Federation struck 7 strikes (previously, by KABs) on the territory of the regional center and district. Enemy ammunition hit civilian infrastructure objects.

The head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, initially reported that 13 victims were known.

13 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporozhye: 7 women, 5 men and a 15-year-old boy.

Later, he reported that the number of wounded had increased to 16. Four of them were hospitalized.

Four women are in a moderate condition in the hospital. Other victims are being treated at home, said the head of the OVA. Share

The State Emergency Service added that glazing and facades of apartment buildings and buildings were damaged. And it was possible to eliminate the burning of a car and the balcony of one of the apartments on a total area of 10 "squares".

Emergency work was carried out to dismantle the destroyed structures of the entrance to the apartments. Share

The State Emergency Service noted that a total of 47 rescuers and 10 pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye.

It is noted that 13 residential buildings, two educational institutions, and 5 vehicles were damaged as a result of the massive shelling.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 23

In general, the enemy used 2 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 4 kamikaze drones for an air attack on Ukraine at night.

The Air Force said that as a result of combat operations, air defenses shot down 3 "Shakhed" in the Sumy region.