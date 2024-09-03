The Russian army attacked Zaporozhye. Two people died, including an 8-year-old child

On the evening of August 2, the Russians attacked Zaporozhye. As a result of the shelling, two people died, including an 8-year-old boy, two people were injured.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Zaporozhye
As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, the shelling was carried out by the enemy around 11:00 p.m. on September 2.
2 people died, including an 8-year-old boy.
In addition, two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.
It is also known about the partial destruction of the building as a result of the Russian strike.
Russia also attacked the Dnipro
Six people were injured in Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile attack on August 2, although three were previously known. One man was also killed in the shelling.
He specified that one of the injured - a 37-year-old man - remains in a medical facility, while the others will be treated at home.
The head of the OVA also said that cars were on fire in Dnipro due to an enemy attack.
In total, 3 of them were destroyed, 12 more were mutilated.
Windows in a kindergarten and seven private houses were also broken. The company was also damaged due to shelling, the official added.
