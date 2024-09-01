The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets

On the evening of September 1, the Russian invaders once again launched a rocket attack on the city of Sumy. The aggressor's new targets were the children's rehabilitation center and orphanages.

The Russians are again attacking Ukrainian children with missiles

Russian terrorists once again committed a crime against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast. This evening, on September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located, says the official statement of the Sumy OVA. Share

It is important to understand that the specified building is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood of the city.

According to representatives of local authorities, all necessary services are already working on the spot. People are provided with medical assistance. The consequences of an enemy attack are clarified.

We will never forgive the enemy of his crimes! He will be responsible for the tears of our children! Follow the safety rules, do not ignore the air warning signals, — emphasizes the Sumy OVA. Share

Russia not only kills, but also kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film includes real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

It is worth noting that Belarus, which is an ally of the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine, also joined the abductions of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by Russia.