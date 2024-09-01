The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets

On the evening of September 1, the Russian invaders once again launched a rocket attack on the city of Sumy. The aggressor's new targets were the children's rehabilitation center and orphanages.
Points of attention
- The Russian army again violates international law, human rights and commits war crimes.
- The consequences of the enemy's attack on Sumy are currently being clarified.
- The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the truth about the kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russia.
The Russians are again attacking Ukrainian children with missiles
It is important to understand that the specified building is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood of the city.
According to representatives of local authorities, all necessary services are already working on the spot. People are provided with medical assistance. The consequences of an enemy attack are clarified.
Russia not only kills, but also kidnaps Ukrainian children
The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The film includes real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.
The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.
It is worth noting that Belarus, which is an ally of the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine, also joined the abductions of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by Russia.
