The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked the children's rehabilitation center and orphanage in Sumy with rockets

Sumy OVA
The Russians are again attacking Ukrainian children with missiles
Читати українською

On the evening of September 1, the Russian invaders once again launched a rocket attack on the city of Sumy. The aggressor's new targets were the children's rehabilitation center and orphanages.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army again violates international law, human rights and commits war crimes.
  • The consequences of the enemy's attack on Sumy are currently being clarified.
  • The documentary "Mutilated Childhood" reveals the truth about the kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russia.

The Russians are again attacking Ukrainian children with missiles

Russian terrorists once again committed a crime against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast. This evening, on September 1, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the premises of the Sumy educational institution, where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located, says the official statement of the Sumy OVA.

It is important to understand that the specified building is located in the middle of a residential neighborhood of the city.

According to representatives of local authorities, all necessary services are already working on the spot. People are provided with medical assistance. The consequences of an enemy attack are clarified.

We will never forgive the enemy of his crimes! He will be responsible for the tears of our children! Follow the safety rules, do not ignore the air warning signals, — emphasizes the Sumy OVA.

Russia not only kills, but also kidnaps Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Mutilated Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film includes real stories of children and their families who suffered from Russia's war against Ukraine, comments of leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.

It is worth noting that Belarus, which is an ally of the Kremlin in the war against Ukraine, also joined the abductions of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They were only children. The AFU shared unexpected details of the battles for Kurshchyna
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region. Children were injured
Ivan Fedorov
Strike by the Russian army on a children's cafe in the Zaporozhye region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?