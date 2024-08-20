The Russian army attacked a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region. Children were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region. Children were injured

Ivan Fedorov
Strike by the Russian army on a children's cafe in the Zaporozhye region
Читати українською

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the region and hit a children's cafe. Civilians were injured as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries to five children, with one child in serious condition.
  • Civilians were also injured in the attack on an industrial facility in Ternopil, leading to a fire and the mobilization of rescuers.
  • The authorities are working to address the consequences of the attacks, with efforts to provide medical assistance and contain any potential health hazards from the incidents.
  • The violent actions of the Russian occupiers have caused harm to innocent civilians, including children, emphasizing the urgent need to stop such brutal attacks.
  • The incidents highlight the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the impact of military actions on civilian populations, underscoring the importance of peace and stability in the region.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region

It is noted that the Russian occupiers struck Malokaterinivka.

Three injured children, one of them is in serious condition. The enemy hit directly in the children's cafe. A terrorist maims civilians and will not stop even in front of children. We have to stop it, Fedorov stressed.

According to the information of the law enforcement officers, the hit of the ammunition, the type of which is being determined, took place next to the shopping kiosk.

As a result of the impact, four children were injured: 11, 14, 15 and 17 years old, and a girl, 18 years old. Police paramedics provided assistance to the injured at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was taken to the regional clinical hospital in an unconscious state, doctors are carrying out resuscitation measures, the condition of the other victims is stable, the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

Later, the State Emergency Service specified that the number of victims had increased to 5 people.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

On August 20, the occupiers of the Russian Federation struck an industrial facility in Ternopil. A fire has now broken out as a result of the attack.

It is noted that the strike was carried out at night on August 20. All relevant special services were working on the spot.

More than 90 rescuers and more than 20 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. 2 fire engines from Ternopil and Lviv were also involved.

The Ternopil regional government called on residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily, limit children's time outside as much as possible, close windows indoors, and thoroughly wash food brought from the yard.

Oksana Chaychuk, chief state sanitary doctor of the Ternopil region, reported that, as of now, an excess of harmful substances in the air and water has not been detected by the express method.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kostyantynivka, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike increased sharply
Ihor Klymenko
Consequences of the Russian strike on Konstantinovka
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Strike of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka. All victims of the rocket attack have been identified
Office of the Prosecutor General
Strike of the Russian Federation on Kostyantynivka. All victims of the rocket attack have been identified

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?