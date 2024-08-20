According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the region and hit a children's cafe. Civilians were injured as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries to five children, with one child in serious condition.
- Civilians were also injured in the attack on an industrial facility in Ternopil, leading to a fire and the mobilization of rescuers.
- The authorities are working to address the consequences of the attacks, with efforts to provide medical assistance and contain any potential health hazards from the incidents.
- The violent actions of the Russian occupiers have caused harm to innocent civilians, including children, emphasizing the urgent need to stop such brutal attacks.
- The incidents highlight the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the impact of military actions on civilian populations, underscoring the importance of peace and stability in the region.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region
It is noted that the Russian occupiers struck Malokaterinivka.
According to the information of the law enforcement officers, the hit of the ammunition, the type of which is being determined, took place next to the shopping kiosk.
Later, the State Emergency Service specified that the number of victims had increased to 5 people.
What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine
On August 20, the occupiers of the Russian Federation struck an industrial facility in Ternopil. A fire has now broken out as a result of the attack.
It is noted that the strike was carried out at night on August 20. All relevant special services were working on the spot.
More than 90 rescuers and more than 20 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. 2 fire engines from Ternopil and Lviv were also involved.
The Ternopil regional government called on residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily, limit children's time outside as much as possible, close windows indoors, and thoroughly wash food brought from the yard.
Oksana Chaychuk, chief state sanitary doctor of the Ternopil region, reported that, as of now, an excess of harmful substances in the air and water has not been detected by the express method.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-