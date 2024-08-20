According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the region and hit a children's cafe. Civilians were injured as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian army on a children's cafe in the Zaporizhzhia region

It is noted that the Russian occupiers struck Malokaterinivka.

Three injured children, one of them is in serious condition. The enemy hit directly in the children's cafe. A terrorist maims civilians and will not stop even in front of children. We have to stop it, Fedorov stressed.

According to the information of the law enforcement officers, the hit of the ammunition, the type of which is being determined, took place next to the shopping kiosk.

According to the information of the law enforcement officers, the hit of the ammunition, the type of which is being determined, took place next to the shopping kiosk.

As a result of the impact, four children were injured: 11, 14, 15 and 17 years old, and a girl, 18 years old. Police paramedics provided assistance to the injured at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was taken to the regional clinical hospital in an unconscious state, doctors are carrying out resuscitation measures, the condition of the other victims is stable, the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

Later, the State Emergency Service specified that the number of victims had increased to 5 people.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks of the Russian army on Ukraine

On August 20, the occupiers of the Russian Federation struck an industrial facility in Ternopil. A fire has now broken out as a result of the attack.

It is noted that the strike was carried out at night on August 20. All relevant special services were working on the spot.

More than 90 rescuers and more than 20 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. 2 fire engines from Ternopil and Lviv were also involved.

The Ternopil regional government called on residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily, limit children's time outside as much as possible, close windows indoors, and thoroughly wash food brought from the yard.

Oksana Chaychuk, chief state sanitary doctor of the Ternopil region, reported that, as of now, an excess of harmful substances in the air and water has not been detected by the express method.