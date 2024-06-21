One civilian killed, two injured after Russian today's strike on Zaporizhzhia region

On June 21, Russian invaders bombarded Vozdvizhivka in Zaporozhzhia with high-explosive aerial bombs.
Points of attention
- As a result of Russian shelling on Vozdvizhivka, one civilian was killed, and two were injured.
- In addition to Vozdvizhivka, the Russian army also struck the town of Selydove, which resulted in the death of two people and the wounding of three others.
- The Russian army has been terrorizing the Donetsk region every day for ten years.
One civilian killed after Russian strike on Vozdvizhivka
The Russian army shelled Vozdvizhivka in Zaporizhzhia with high-explosive aerial bombs, as a result of which one person died and two others were injured. Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , reported on June 21.
As noted, a 32-year-old man died. In addition, a 58-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were injured and were taken to the hospital.
The Russian army hit Selydove with a glide bomb
On June 21, at approximately 09:25, the city of Selidove was bombarded with a UMPB D-30SN air bomb, the press service of the Selydove City Military Administration reported.
As a result of the shelling, two people were killed, three were injured, the report says.
It is noted that as a result of enemy shelling, multi-story and private residential buildings and a car were damaged.
The head of Donetsk RMA, Vadim Filashkin, later clarified that five five-story buildings, six private houses and a car were damaged due to the impact.
