One civilian killed, two injured after Russian today's strike on Zaporizhzhia region

One civilian killed after Russian strike on Vozdvizhivka

The Russian army shelled Vozdvizhivka in Zaporizhzhia with high-explosive aerial bombs, as a result of which one person died and two others were injured. Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , reported on June 21.

The Russians bombarded the Vozdvizhiv community with high-explosive aerial bombs and completely destroyed a private house in which civilians lived, the report says. Share

As noted, a 32-year-old man died. In addition, a 58-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were injured and were taken to the hospital.

The Russian army hit Selydove with a glide bomb

On June 21, at approximately 09:25, the city of Selidove was bombarded with a UMPB D-30SN air bomb, the press service of the Selydove City Military Administration reported.

As a result of the shelling, two people were killed, three were injured, the report says.

It is noted that as a result of enemy shelling, multi-story and private residential buildings and a car were damaged.

The head of Donetsk RMA, Vadim Filashkin, later clarified that five five-story buildings, six private houses and a car were damaged due to the impact.