The Russian Air Force dropped anti-aircraft missiles on Zaporozhye — there are wounded

On the evening of October 19, loud explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops attacked the city, as a result of which four people were injured.

Russia attacked Zaporozhye with aerial bombs

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the Russians struck two KABs in the center of Zaporizhzhia.

As of 18:50, it is known about three wounded. Buildings were also damaged by the blast wave and debris.

The number of victims increased to 4 people - three women and one man.

Before that, the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs (UABs) was announced in the region.

What is known about the Russian attack on Zaporozhye

On the morning of October 10, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Four people were injured and private residential buildings were destroyed as a result of Russian strikes.

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, private houses were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia and there were victims. Such are the consequences of the early Russian attack on the region. Share

As of now, 2 victims are known. Doctors are helping them.