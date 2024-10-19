The Russian Air Force dropped anti-aircraft missiles on Zaporozhye — there are wounded
The Russian Air Force dropped anti-aircraft missiles on Zaporozhye — there are wounded

Ivan Fedorov
aerial bomb
On the evening of October 19, loud explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia. Russian troops attacked the city, as a result of which four people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian Air Force conducted an attack on Zaporozhye, resulting in four people being injured.
  • Guided aerial bombs were used in the attack, causing damage to buildings and injuring local residents.
  • Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA confirmed the Russian strikes with two KABs in the city center.
  • The attack led to destruction of private residential buildings and a significant number of victims.
  • Medical assistance is being provided to the injured as the situation unfolds.

Russia attacked Zaporozhye with aerial bombs

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the Russians struck two KABs in the center of Zaporizhzhia.

As of 18:50, it is known about three wounded. Buildings were also damaged by the blast wave and debris.

The number of victims increased to 4 people - three women and one man.

Before that, the threat of the use of guided aerial bombs (UABs) was announced in the region.

Zaporozhye after the attack by Russian KABs

What is known about the Russian attack on Zaporozhye

On the morning of October 10, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Four people were injured and private residential buildings were destroyed as a result of Russian strikes.

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, private houses were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia and there were victims. Such are the consequences of the early Russian attack on the region.

As of now, 2 victims are known. Doctors are helping them.

