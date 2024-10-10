The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia — 4 people were injured, houses were destroyed
Ukraine
The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia — 4 people were injured, houses were destroyed

Ivan Fedorov
The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia — 4 people were injured, houses were destroyed
On the morning of October 10, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. Four people were injured and private residential buildings were destroyed as a result of the Russian strikes.

What is known about the Russian attack on Zaporozhye

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported that private houses were destroyed in Zaporizhzhia and there were victims. Such are the consequences of the early Russian attack on the region.

As of now, 2 victims are known. Doctors are helping them.

Later, the State Emergency Service added that the number of victims increased to 4, one of them a child.

5 private houses were partially destroyed, another 5 houses, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Emergency personnel evacuated 5 residents from damaged houses. The work to eliminate the consequences of airstrikes has been completed, the State Emergency Service reported.

The Russian Federation attacked a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft missiles

On October 1, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns. They hit a high-rise building, currently it is known about five injured people, one died.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, the Russian occupiers struck 6 residential blocks and infrastructure objects in Zaporizhzhia.

Later, it became known that the number of injured increased to 6 people.

