Russia has started a "conscription" of Ukrainian citizens for temporary service in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. Men should contact the Ukrainian state project "I want to live".

The Russian occupiers have again violated the Geneva Convention

The draft of conscripts into the Russian army is already underway at the Zaporizhzhia TOT.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, after the Russian conscription, Ukrainians are sent to "training centers" in the temporarily occupied Crimea or Novorossiysk.

Residents who have received Russian passports are subject to conscription. But I would like to point out that after 2.5 years of occupation, staying at the TOT without receiving a passport is a physical threat to life and health. Secondly, after the draft, our residents are sent to training centers in the territory of the occupied Crimea or Novorossiysk, and after that they are sent to the front line. Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA

There is no faith in promises — at the beginning of the occupation, Gauleiter Balytsky already promised a 5-year moratorium on service in the Russian army for TOT citizens. As expected, he lied.

Fedorov emphasized that the Russian Federation's conscription of Ukrainians to the TOT is a direct violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime.

Residents of captured territories who were forced to join the enemy army can turn to the Ukrainian state project "I want to live" and save their lives. Russia grossly violates the convention on the protection of the civilian population during war: the occupying power is prohibited from forcing the inhabitants of the TOT to serve in the army of the occupying country.

Russia has started the first conscription for military service in Kherson Oblast

Collaborator Saldo said that the conscripts will serve their time in parts of the Southern Military District.

According to him, they will not serve in the territory where the "SVO" is held, and they will not be involved in the performance of its tasks. Share

The First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevsky, said that currently there is no mass preparation for conscription in the occupied territories, but the statements of the occupying authorities indicate plans to use the local population for the needs of the Russian army.