Russia has started a "conscription" of Ukrainian citizens for temporary service in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region. Men should contact the Ukrainian state project "I want to live".
- Russia's conscription of Ukrainians from the TOT of the Zaporizhia region for military service is a direct violation of the Geneva Conventions and international law.
- Ukrainians with Russian passports are at risk of being drafted into the Russian army, posing a threat to their lives and health.
- Residents of the occupied territories can seek refuge with the Ukrainian project 'I want to live' to avoid conscription and safeguard their well-being.
- The Russian Federation's actions in conscripting Ukrainians from the TOT demonstrates a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions, endangering the civilian population during war.
- The promises made by Russian authorities regarding conscription moratoriums have proven to be false, underscoring the urgent need for residents to protect themselves from forced military service.
The Russian occupiers have again violated the Geneva Convention
The draft of conscripts into the Russian army is already underway at the Zaporizhzhia TOT.
This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov.
According to him, after the Russian conscription, Ukrainians are sent to "training centers" in the temporarily occupied Crimea or Novorossiysk.
There is no faith in promises — at the beginning of the occupation, Gauleiter Balytsky already promised a 5-year moratorium on service in the Russian army for TOT citizens. As expected, he lied.
Fedorov emphasized that the Russian Federation's conscription of Ukrainians to the TOT is a direct violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime.
Residents of captured territories who were forced to join the enemy army can turn to the Ukrainian state project "I want to live" and save their lives. Russia grossly violates the convention on the protection of the civilian population during war: the occupying power is prohibited from forcing the inhabitants of the TOT to serve in the army of the occupying country.
Russia has started the first conscription for military service in Kherson Oblast
Collaborator Saldo said that the conscripts will serve their time in parts of the Southern Military District.
The First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yuriy Sobolevsky, said that currently there is no mass preparation for conscription in the occupied territories, but the statements of the occupying authorities indicate plans to use the local population for the needs of the Russian army.
