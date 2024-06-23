The Russian military surrenders en masse as a result of the "I want to live" project. The GUR named the number

The Main Directorate of Intelligence reports on the increase in appeals by the Russian military to the state project "I want to live".
Points of attention
- The number of Russian soldiers surrendering as prisoners through the "I want to live" project is growing and has already exceeded 300 people.
- The "I want to live" project is an initiative of the Ukrainian government with the aim of helping Russian military personnel surrender safely.
- The coordination headquarters has already established 186 places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russia and identified 29 places where military personnel were mistreated.
- The Secretary of the Coordination Staff noted that 3,210 Ukrainian citizens were returned from Russian captivity.
- In Kharkiv Oblast, not only Russian military personnel are captured, but also mercenaries from abroad.
Some soldiers of the Russian Federation do not want to participate in the exchange of prisoners
Andriy Yusov, the representative of the GUR, stated this in a telethon.
According to Yusov, some of them expressed a desire not to be exchanged or to join the Security and Defense Forces.
The "I want to live" project is a state initiative that aims to help Russian military personnel surrender safely. It was launched in September 2022 by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War with the support of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the State Government.
In the Kharkiv region, not only Russian citizens are captured, but also mercenaries from abroad, in particular from African countries. This was reported by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSU, Nazar Voloshyn.
The coordination headquarters established the locations of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Russian Federation
Dmytro Usov, Secretary of the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, announced this at the meeting of the Council on Human Rights, Gender Equality and Diversity at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
The secretary emphasized that 3,210 Ukrainian citizens have been returned from Russian captivity to date.
