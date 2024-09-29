In Zaporizhzhia, search operations were completed after the Russian attack — 16 people were injured

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured due to shelling by the Russian Federation increased to 16 people. The rescue operation is over.

In Zaporizhzhia, 16 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, reported, 16 people injured by the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia have already turned to doctors.

As a result of the shelling, a total of nine women, five men and two children were injured - a 17-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl.

Two injured women also remain in the hospital.

In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine noted that search and rescue operations at the site of the attacks have been completed.

The Russian Federation made more than 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia

On September 29, the Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with anti-tank missiles. As a result of the attack, a number of houses were destroyed, and at first it was known that 5 people were injured.

Regarding the condition of the six victims, two of the six are men, the rest are women. There are two people in the hospital - one person is in serious condition, the other is in average condition. Four victims refused hospitalization.

According to preliminary information, the Russians raided the territory of the regional center 13 times (previously by KABs).

Also, according to OVA, due to the mass attack, the movement of trains at Zaporizhzhia stations was changed.

After 9:00 a.m., a woman who was being searched for all this time was rescued from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the attack on Zaporizhzhia. According to him, in a week the Russians attacked Ukraine with almost 900 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 300 Shaheds and more than 40 missiles.