In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army has increased

As a result of the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims increased to 21 people. Among them, 13 women and 8 men sought medical help.

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, most of the victims received mine-explosive injuries.

After examination and first aid, most of them were sent home for further treatment.

Currently, two women remain in the hospital: a 94-year-old and a 23-year-old. Their condition is assessed as moderate, and doctors give positive forecasts for recovery.

The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with anti-aircraft guns

As reported by the police, in the period from 10:19 p.m. to 11:04 p.m. on September 22, the Russian Federation struck 7 strikes (previously, by KABs) on the territory of the regional center and district. Enemy ammunition hit civilian infrastructure objects.

The head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, initially reported that 13 victims were known.

Later, he reported that the number of wounded had increased to 16. Four of them were hospitalized.

Four women are in a moderate condition in the hospital. Other victims are being treated at home, said the head of the OVA. Share

The State Emergency Service added that glazing and facades of apartment buildings and buildings were damaged. And it was possible to eliminate the burning of a car and the balcony of one of the apartments on a total area of 10 "squares".

The State Emergency Service noted that a total of 47 rescuers and 10 pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporozhye.