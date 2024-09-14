The Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region ― three people were killed

On September 14, Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three men died as a result of the shelling.

Russia shelled the Gulyaipil community: there are victims

They visited the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises. Three people died. All the dead are employees of this enterprise.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

Condolences to the relatives of the victims. Russia is a country that has no right to exist.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Zaporozhye

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, the shelling was carried out by the enemy around 11:00 p.m. on September 2.

2 people died, including an 8-year-old boy.

In addition, two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

It is also known about the partial destruction of the building as a result of the Russian strike.

The high-rise buildings damaged by the blast wave and debris are located next to each other.