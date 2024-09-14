The Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region ― three people were killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army shelled an agricultural enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region ― three people were killed

Ivan Fedorov
an agricultural enterprise
Читати українською

On September 14, Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region. Three men died as a result of the shelling.

Points of attention

  • Russian terrorists attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in the tragic death of three employees.
  • The attack on the Zaporizhzhia region by Russia underscores the urgent need for global condemnation of such heinous acts, as they constitute crimes against humanity.
  • The shelling on the Gulyaipil community exemplifies the ruthless nature of Russia's actions, highlighting the devastating impact on innocent lives.
  • Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, confirmed the details of the attack, revealing the devastating consequences, including casualties and injuries among civilians.
  • The recent shelling not only caused loss of lives but also resulted in significant damage to the infrastructure, emphasizing the indiscriminate and destructive nature of Russia's aggression.

Russia shelled the Gulyaipil community: there are victims

They visited the territory of one of the agricultural enterprises. Three people died. All the dead are employees of this enterprise.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA, announced this.

Condolences to the relatives of the victims. Russia is a country that has no right to exist.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Zaporozhye

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, the shelling was carried out by the enemy around 11:00 p.m. on September 2.

2 people died, including an 8-year-old boy.

In addition, two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

It is also known about the partial destruction of the building as a result of the Russian strike.

The high-rise buildings damaged by the blast wave and debris are located next to each other.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with missiles
Ivan Fedorov
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia's industrial infrastructure with missiles
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Zaporozhye. Two people died, including an 8-year-old child
Ivan Fedorov
The Russian army attacked Zaporozhye. Two people died, including an 8-year-old child

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?