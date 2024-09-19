The Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia region — two people were killed
Ukraine
The Russian army shelled the Zaporizhzhia region — two people were killed

The Russian military struck the Zaporozhye region with air weapons. As a result of the attack, a woman died, two more people were injured.

  • The Russian army struck the Zaporizhzhia region with the help of guided aerial bombs.
  • As a result of the attack, a woman died, and two more people were injured.
  • Shelling by Russian troops resulted in damage to private houses and infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Zaporizhzhia region

As OVA head Ivan Fedorov reported, the Russian Federation used guided aerial bombs for the strikes.

One woman died, two were injured as a result of an attack by KAB on the territory of Zaporizhzhya district.

According to him, the Russians struck Komyshuva and Novooleksandriv communities at least four times.

The blast wave and fragments of Russian bombs damaged private houses and property.

A little later, the head of the OVA added that a 74-year-old woman had died. Two 67-year-old women were injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Zaporozhye

As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, the shelling was carried out by the enemy around 11:00 p.m. on September 2.

2 people died, including an 8-year-old boy.

In addition, two more people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

It is also known about the partial destruction of the building as a result of the Russian strike.

The high-rise buildings damaged by the blast wave and debris are located next to each other.

Also, on September 18, Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring and killing civilians. The OVA said that the Komyshuva community was affected, where two people became victims of shelling, and five were wounded.

