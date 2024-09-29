In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation has increased

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of wounded has increased as a result of the large-scale shelling of the Russian Federation by anti-aircraft guns on September 29. Currently, 11 victims are known.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as a result of the massive airstrike in Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary data, the number of injured has increased to 11 people, two of whom were rescued.

According to the rescuers, in one place, a high-rise building from the 1st to the 4th floor collapsed.

During the liquidation of the consequences, emergency workers rescued a woman from under the rubble. The victim was taken to a medical facility, the State Emergency Service added.

Rescuers also extinguished the fire of 9 cars and 5 garages on a total area of 300 square meters.

Elsewhere, one one-story residential building was partially destroyed and another 10 were damaged. Emergency workers extinguished the gas pipeline fire.

At present, the emergency and rescue operations have been completed.

The Russian Federation made more than 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia

On September 29, the Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with anti-tank missiles. As a result of the attack, a number of houses were destroyed, and at first it was known that 5 people were injured.

Regarding the condition of the six victims, two of the six are men, the rest are women. There are two people in the hospital - one person is in serious condition, the other is in average condition. Four victims refused hospitalization.

According to preliminary information, the Russians raided the territory of the regional center 13 times (previously by KABs).

Also, according to OVA, due to the mass attack, the movement of trains at Zaporizhzhia stations was changed.