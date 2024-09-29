The Russian Federation made more than 10 strikes on Zaporizhzhia — houses were destroyed, and some were injured

On September 29, the Russian army attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with anti-tank missiles. As a result of the attack, a number of houses were destroyed and about 5 were injured.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia OVA, more than 10 strikes were carried out by the Russians in Zaporizhzhia. Ruined high-rise buildings and private houses. There may be people under the rubble.

Earlier, Ivan Fedorov noted that several fires broke out in the city as a result of the strikes.

According to preliminary information, five wounded are currently known.

The State Emergency Service reported that 4 people were injured as a result of the airstrikes, one of them survived.

A high-rise building and 6 private buildings in different areas of the city suffered significant destruction. There were several fires.

According to preliminary data, a woman may be under the rubble of an apartment building.

Previous attacks of the Russian Federation on Zaporozhye

As reported by the police, in the period from 10:19 p.m. to 11:04 p.m. on September 22, the Russian Federation struck 7 strikes (previously, by KABs) on the territory of the regional center and district. Enemy ammunition hit civilian infrastructure objects.

The head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, Ivan Fedorov, initially reported that 13 victims were known.

3 people were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporozhye: 7 women, 5 men and a 15-year-old boy.

Later, he reported that the number of wounded had increased to 16. Four of them were hospitalized.